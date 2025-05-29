Mercedes Mone shares an old WWE clip after coming face-to-face with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared a throwback clip from her time in the WWE after coming face-to-face with Toni Storm. The CEO confronted Storm on Dynamite this week.

Ad

On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone came face-to-face with the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. After she won the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing 2025, Mone is slated to challenge Toni for the Women's World title at All In 2025. The two confronted each other for the first time weeks before their showdown.

During their promo segment on Dynamite, both Toni Storm and Mone recalled their struggles as they started wrestling at a very young age. The two also vowed to beat each other at All In Texas. Following their confrontation on Dynamite, Mercedes recalled her backstage confrontation with Toni from their time in WWE.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The CEO reposted a clip of her backstage meeting with Storm when they both were a part of the WWE roster in December 2021.

Mercedes reposted a clip of her with Toni Storm from their time in the WWE back in 2021 ahead of their AEW All In match

Mercedes Mone teased a huge debut after AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Following her women's Owen Hart Cup win at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone teased making her Ring of Honor debut. Mone was asked about her unfinished business with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, during the post-show media scrum.

Ad

The CEO hinted at appearing on Ring of Honor to confront Athena after their last match in the Owen Hart Cup semi-final, where Mone won.

"I mean, don't make me go to Ring of Honor, right, Tony? And I am not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I have ever been in the ring with, and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her," Mercedes said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Mercedes Mone is currently focused on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Title, and it will be interesting to see if she will have a rematch with Athena as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More