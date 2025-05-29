Mercedes Mone shares an old WWE clip after coming face-to-face with Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared a throwback clip from her time in the WWE after coming face-to-face with Toni Storm. The CEO confronted Storm on Dynamite this week.
On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone came face-to-face with the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. After she won the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing 2025, Mone is slated to challenge Toni for the Women's World title at All In 2025. The two confronted each other for the first time weeks before their showdown.
During their promo segment on Dynamite, both Toni Storm and Mone recalled their struggles as they started wrestling at a very young age. The two also vowed to beat each other at All In Texas. Following their confrontation on Dynamite, Mercedes recalled her backstage confrontation with Toni from their time in WWE.
The CEO reposted a clip of her backstage meeting with Storm when they both were a part of the WWE roster in December 2021.
Mercedes Mone teased a huge debut after AEW Double or Nothing 2025
Following her women's Owen Hart Cup win at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone teased making her Ring of Honor debut. Mone was asked about her unfinished business with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, during the post-show media scrum.
The CEO hinted at appearing on Ring of Honor to confront Athena after their last match in the Owen Hart Cup semi-final, where Mone won.
"I mean, don't make me go to Ring of Honor, right, Tony? And I am not afraid of going to Ring of Honor, Athena. Athena legit is one of the best women I have ever been in the ring with, and if she has a problem with me, I know where to find her," Mercedes said.
Moreover, Mercedes Mone is currently focused on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Title, and it will be interesting to see if she will have a rematch with Athena as well.