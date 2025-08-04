Mercedes Mone shows off new look ahead of AEW Dynamite return

Mercedes Mone is set to return to AEW Dynamite this week. Ahead of that, she has shown off a new look.The CEO recently had a chance to add one more title to her growing collection at All In: Texas when she faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. However, Mone was unable to walk away with the win. She has not been seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion's television programming since her loss to Timeless Toni. However, she has competed in the independent circuit during that time.Last week, AEW announced that the TBS Champion will make her return on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Ahead of her return, the former Sasha Banks has taken to Instagram to show off a new look, which features a different hair color.You can check it out in her post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone has been a dominant force ever since her AEW debut. She quickly won the TBS Championship and has since gone on to win several titles from various other promotions as well, making her a dominant force in women's wrestling at present.Konnan calls out Mercedes Mone for not showing up every weekMercedes Mone is one of the highest-paid female wrestlers in the world currently. Despite earning a hefty salary, Mone has not been featured on AEW TV every week. Instead, she has made sporadic appearances and arguably hasn't competed in as many matches as she could have. This was a point made by wrestling veteran Konnan.On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked Konnan and Disco Inferno why Mone's title wins seem less important than Jacy Jayne's double championship win at TNA Slammiversary 2025. The veteran responded that Mone wasn't featured on TV every week, unlike Jayne, despite earning a much higher salary than the NXT star.&quot;I think that [Mercedes] Mone doesn't even show up every week, which is.. you're paying that much money and you can't.. and you have a writer.. But the other girl [Jacy Jayne], who's getting paid way less and probably.. she's there every week, she cuts a promo every week, and they feature more as a star, believe it or not,&quot; said Konnan. [3:08 - 3:35]You can check out his comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see what Mercedes Mone will do when she returns to Dynamite this week.