Mercedes Mone subtly reveals the end goal of her belt collector gimmick

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 11:38 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone's belt collector gimmick (Image source-Mercedes on X)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone seemingly disclosed her ultimate goal for her ongoing belt collector gimmick. Mone currently holds eight titles across various promotions from across the world.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has been climbing the ladder of greatness ever since her AEW debut last year. She won the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024. The CEO later went on a pursuit of collecting title belts all over the world. She also attempted to capture the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas, but failed to do so.

Nevertheless, Mercedes currently holds the TBS, Owen Hart Foundation Women's, CMLL Women's, EWA Women's, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, Bestya Women's, PTW Women's, and the Queen of Southside Titles. Meanwhile, it seems Mone is not done with her belt collector gimmick yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mercedes shared a picture of her with all of her titles along with the popular Drake song, "8 Out of 10," hinting that her end goal as a belt collector could be winning a total of 10 titles.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Screenshot of Mone&#039;s story [Source: Mone&#039;s Instagram story]
Screenshot of Mone's story [Source: Mone's Instagram story]

Mercedes Mone is set for her next title defense following a big return

After being absent for some weeks since losing to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone made her TV return on Dynamite this past week. She showed up to confront one of her challengers at Forbidden Door 2025, Alex Windsor.

Ad

The CEO is set to defend her TBS Title in a four-way match at Forbidden Door in August 2024, which will include a challenger from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM, respectively. Alex Windsor won the four-way qualifier on Dynamite to secure her position in the match, while other challengers are yet to be announced.

It remains to be seen who walks out of Forbidden Door 2025 as the TBS Champion.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications