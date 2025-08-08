Mercedes Mone subtly reveals the end goal of her belt collector gimmick

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone seemingly disclosed her ultimate goal for her ongoing belt collector gimmick. Mone currently holds eight titles across various promotions from across the world.Mercedes Mone has been climbing the ladder of greatness ever since her AEW debut last year. She won the TBS Championship in her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024. The CEO later went on a pursuit of collecting title belts all over the world. She also attempted to capture the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas, but failed to do so.Nevertheless, Mercedes currently holds the TBS, Owen Hart Foundation Women's, CMLL Women's, EWA Women's, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, Bestya Women's, PTW Women's, and the Queen of Southside Titles. Meanwhile, it seems Mone is not done with her belt collector gimmick yet.Taking to her Instagram handle, Mercedes shared a picture of her with all of her titles along with the popular Drake song, &quot;8 Out of 10,&quot; hinting that her end goal as a belt collector could be winning a total of 10 titles.Screenshot of Mone's story [Source: Mone's Instagram story]Mercedes Mone is set for her next title defense following a big returnAfter being absent for some weeks since losing to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone made her TV return on Dynamite this past week. She showed up to confront one of her challengers at Forbidden Door 2025, Alex Windsor.The CEO is set to defend her TBS Title in a four-way match at Forbidden Door in August 2024, which will include a challenger from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM, respectively. Alex Windsor won the four-way qualifier on Dynamite to secure her position in the match, while other challengers are yet to be announced.It remains to be seen who walks out of Forbidden Door 2025 as the TBS Champion.