Mercedes Mone suddenly references WWE RAW star in a cryptic post

Mercedes Mone won the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing last month, defeating Jamie Hayter in the final. This victory earned her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas, where she will battle “Timeless” Toni Storm. She is also scheduled to wrestle at AEW Grand Slam Mexico this Wednesday. The CEO will challenge Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

Ahead of the encounter, Mercedes took to X and shared a picture from her face-off with current WWE RAW Superstar and then-NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the CMLL x NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico event in June 2024. This face-off was followed by their Winner Takes All Match for the Strong Women's Title and the TBS Championship at Forbidden Door later that month.

The grueling bout was eventually won by Mone. However, despite her defeat, this outing helped La Primera garner immense popularity, eventually leading to her signing with WWE. The cryptic post could be Mercedes Mone's way of hinting that she would soon turn Zeuxis into a star like she did with Stephanie.

You can check the post below:

It will be interesting to see if Zeuxis retains her CMLL World Women's Championship this Wednesday.

AEW star Nyla Rose takes a dig at Mercedes Mone following Summer Blockbuster

AEW star Nyla Rose has been a part of the promotion since its inception in 2019. However, she has been absent from weekly programming since November 2024.

That said, despite her extended absence, she has been quite active on social media. Recently, Rose took a dig at current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone on X after The CEO joined the commentary team for a singles match between Toni Storm and Julia Hart at Summer Blockbuster and ate steak just like she did at Fyter Fest.

Rose took a shot at Mercedes, claiming that the latter was out there ''eating bricks'' again.

“She['s] out here eating bricks again,” Nyla wrote.

It will be interesting to see if we get a feud between Mercedes Mone and Nyla Rose once the 42-year-old returns to weekly programming.

