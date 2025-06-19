Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, and many others react to heartwarming update from AEW star

An AEW original recently shared some great personal news, and top stars like Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, and many more have now reacted to it. The stars expressed their best wishes through likes and comments on Instagram.
Trent Beretta recently shared a heartwarming update related to his personal life. Trent has been with All Elite Wrestling since the promotion's inception in 2019. He is currently a member of The Don Callis Family. The 38-year-old recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Marlee.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Beretta shared some beautiful pictures from his wedding ceremony. He also wrote the following in the caption:
"Became married!"
Taking notice of Trent Beretta's post, top AEW stars like Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Cope (FKA Edge), and many more All Elite Wrestling stars reacted to the heartwarming update by liking his Instagram post.
Current WWE stars like Tonga Loa, Rusev, and former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, along with AEW stars such as Renee Paquette, Penelope Ford, and John Morrison, also congratulated Trent Beretta by commenting on the post.
Check out their reactions below:
Mercedes Mone seemingly confirms she is dating a popular AEW star
Mercedes Mone is considered one of the top stars in the world of pro wrestling today. Hence, her personal life is often a subject of discussion. While there had been no murmurs about her personal life and relationship status for quite some time, it recently emerged that she is dating her co-worker.
Popular AEW star The Beast Mortos recently shared a picture with The CEO on his Instagram story and wrote, "En tus brazos encuentro paz," which translates to "In your arms, I find peace." Interestingly, Mone reposted the same on her Instagram story.
Popular news outlet TMZ later reported that Mercedes is dating The Beast Mortos.