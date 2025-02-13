Mercedes Mone takes a massive dig at WWE - "The other place would sign them"

Mercedes Mone once used to work for WWE. However, the star is now taking shots at her former employer.

Soon after arriving at AEW, Mercedes Mone had big plans. One of those involved a collaboration with her friend and popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The two women were reported to have a planned collaboration and the CEO even hinted at bringing the rapper into the ring at some point. However, these plans were canceled after WWE announced that Megan's hit track "Neva Play" would be the theme song for SmackDown. It was reportedly unknown if Mercedes' tease influenced WWE's decision.

Hence, when a fan asked the TBS Champion who she would like to recruit to AEW, Mone didn't give anything away and instead took a shot at her previous employer.

"If I listed the people I wanted in AEW The other place would sign them #aewceo #AEWGrandSlam"

Ric Flair believes that Mercedes Mone is destined to return to WWE

Mercedes Mone was a marquee name in WWE for several years. She played a pivotal role in the women's revolution in the company before arriving at AEW.

While her run in the Jacksonville-based promotion has been solid so far, the company is running out of legitimate opponents for her to face. It's only a matter of time before she has no one left who could realistically defeat her.

Ric Flair pointed out this glaring issue on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and even claimed that The CEO is destined to return to WWE.

“Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will return to WWE after the shots she's taken at the company.

