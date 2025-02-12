Ric Flair firmly believes top AEW star is destined to return to WWE

A top AEW star has been turning heads with her recent performances. However, Ric Flair believes she will return to WWE.

Mercedes Mone made a name for herself in WWE before arriving in AEW. Since her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Mone has been on an incredible run. She is currently undefeated, with a 15-0 win-loss record. Moreover, she has won multiple titles across various companies, including NJPW and RevPro Wrestling.

The biggest problem with Mone's ongoing run is that she is seemingly running out of legitimate challengers. Ric Flair pointed this out on a recent episode of Busted Open. The Nature Boy said WWE was a better fit for The CEO since she could have better opponents there.

“Right now, I do [think WWE is a better fit], yeah, because she doesn’t have that many good opponents over there [in AEW].”

Flair predicted that Mercedes Mone would return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point.

“Everybody’s good. To be in the business, you’ve got to be good, but to be great, that encompasses a whole different word. ‘Great’ and ‘good’—you know what I mean? And I truly believe she’ll end up over there [back in WWE].” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Ric Flair confirmed that he is retired for good

After his in-ring retirement in 2011, Flair returned to the ring again for one last match, where he teamed up with Andrade to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in July 2022. The match nearly turned fatal for The Nature Boy as he seemingly had a heart attack during the contest.

Several months ago, Ric Flair hinted that he had enough in the tank for one more match. During a recent interview with Gabby AF, Flair said that he could return to the ring for one more match if he wanted to, but he was not going to.

"I'm not going to but I could. I was on blood thinners when I had the last match." [From 20:30 to 20:35]

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will ever make her return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

