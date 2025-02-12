Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confirms his in-ring career is officially over

A WWE Hall of Famer has reiterated that his career as a professional wrestler is finished more than two years after he last competed inside the squared circle. Ric Flair has confirmed that he has no intention of stepping back into the ring again.

The Nature Boy is one of the most respected veterans of the business, and his decades-spanning career has put him in the category of all-time greats. Though he's famously hung up his boots and come out of retirement a bunch of times, Flair hasn't stepped back for a match since his last in-ring outing in July 2022.

In a recent chat with Gabby AF, Ric Flair reiterated that he was retired despite being fit enough to wrestle. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also revealed that he was one blood thinner during his retirement match in 2022.

"I'm not going to but I could. I was on blood thinners when I had the last match," said Ric Flair. [From 20:30 to 20:35]

Ric Flair wants to see Charlotte Flair challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41

Elsewhere, in the same chat with Gabby AF, The Nature Boy opened up about Charlotte Flair's WWE return during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, which she went on to win.

The veteran feels that, owing to their history, his daughter's challenge to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title could bring the house down at WrestleMania 41.

"Between the two [Tiffany and Rhea], I think I’d rather see Rhea because she and Rhea had such an incredible match two years ago. They haven’t had a match like that in women’s division that I’ve seen on TV anywhere. Rhea won the match, but it was the best match on the show. It was incredible."

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out, as a performer of Charlotte Flair's statute is sure to have a great match regardless of who she faces at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

