Rhea Ripley facing 38-year-old star at WrestleMania 41 in a huge rematch should happen, says WWE legend

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 41 opponent is still not finalized, with Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair yet to make her decision. However, Ric Flair has made up his mind on who he wants to see his daughter face at the Showcase of Immortals.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley collided at WrestleMania 39 in one of the most outstanding women's division matches of all time. Mami was able to come out on top after a thrilling battle, kickstarting her dominant title reign. However, the tables have turned this year as The Queen is now the Royal Rumble winner and has a chance to avenge her loss if she chooses Ripley as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

During his recent interview with Gabby AF, Ric Flair made it clear that he would like to see his daughter go against Mami at the Showcase of Immortals:

"Between the two [Tiffany and Rhea], I think I’d rather see Rhea because she and Rhea had such an incredible match two years ago. They haven’t had a match like that in women’s division that I’ve seen on TV anywhere. Rhea won the match, but it was the best match on the show. It was incredible."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Tiffany is a great girl but I’d rather see that. [Charlotte vs Rhea]." [From 9:05 to 9:42]

Rhea Ripley will have to deal with WWE star Iyo Sky before WrestleMania 41

Being the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley is a marked woman in WWE. Mami will have to keep a close eye on the Women's Elimination Chamber match as the winner could challenge her if Charlotte Flair chooses Tiffany Stratton as her opponent on the Grandest Stage.

However, that is not the only threat to Ripley as she recently granted a title match to Iyo Sky for the RAW episode after Elimination Chamber.

Many were expecting a match between Rhea and Iyo to take place at WrestleMania 41. However, the creative team seems to have something else in mind. As for Charlotte Flair, reports have indicated that she will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

