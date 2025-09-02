Mercedes Mone and top AEW stars have been brutally exposed after leaving WWE, veteran claims

A wrestling veteran recently claimed that Mercedes Mone and two more former WWE stars have been overexposed after joining AEW. He believes that Mone has gotten worse in the Tony Khan-led promotion.Mercedes Mone and top AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage look worse than they looked in WWE, according to Stevie Richards. Christian and Copeland joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and 2023, respectively, while Mercedes became All Elite last year.Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie claimed that Mercedes has gotten worse since she joined AEW. The veteran also name-dropped Christian Cage and the erstwhile Edge while talking about former WWE wrestlers not looking good in All Elite Wrestling.&quot;I don't understand how Mercedes Mone has gotten worse since she got in AEW. This proves that the WWE machine can really protect people's weaknesses. And then when you get to a place like AEW (...) and how many WWE wrestlers have gone over there and actually looked better? This includes Christian Cage and Edge. There are not many who look up to par or better after they leave, and that's just a testament that WWE will make you believe and shove it down your throat that these people are stars and they're so much better at the Jedi mind trick than AEW,&quot; Richards said.Mercedes Mone is set for a title match on AEW DynamiteOn her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024, Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship. It's been over 450 days, and Mone still holds the gold. Last Saturday on Collision, Alex Windsor challenged Mercedes for a title match after failing to capture it at Forbidden Door 2025. The TBS Championship match between The CEO and Alex Windsor is now official for Dynamite on Wednesday.It remains to be seen if Mercedes manages to continue her TBS Title reign after Wednesday.Don't forget to give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The Stevie Richards Show' if you use quotes from the first part of the article.