Mercedes Mone to undergo huge character transformation, according to veteran, and feud with former AEW Women's Champion

A wrestling veteran feels Mercedes Mone should undergo a major transformation. He also suggested that she face a former AEW Women's Champion.

Britt Baker is widely regarded as the face of the AEW women's division. She was a top star in the company. However, she hasn't been seen on television since September 2023 when she faced Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. However, she was recently spotted training with Diamond Dallas Page and she looks in good shape.

Hence, Bully Ray stated on his Busted Open After Dark podcast that Mercedes should turn heel and face a babyface Britt Baker:

"I'd love to see Mercedes give me a different version of what she's giving," Ray said. "I feel like I'm listening to [her former persona of] Sasha Banks, only this CEO version of Sasha Banks with a different name, Mercedes Mone. There's nothing about the woman that comes off as a babyface. She walks, talks, mannerism, tone, inflection, everything is heel. And for her benefit, I hope she turns heel, because I think being a heel is right in Mercedes Mone's wheelhouse."

"Now who would you want to see punch Mercedes in the mouth if she ever said [that]?" Ray continued. "The good news is, you'd want to see any AEW female do that to her. But who would you really like to see do it to her? Who's that one female out there in AEW that we might not have seen in a while? Who's the perfect former face of the place to defend AEW? The good doctor, D. M. D. Britt Baker. How about that, folks? A baby face Britt Baker versus a heel Mercedes Mone." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mercedes Mone urges fans to make a demand to Tony Khan

Ever since her AEW debut, Mercedes Mone has had her eyes set on Willow Nightingale and the TBS Championship. She will get her first crack at the title at AEW Double or Nothing later this month.

Recently, a fan took to social media to say that Mercedes and Nightingale should main event Double or Nothing. Mone replied asking the fan to tell Tony Khan the same thing:

"Don't make me do all the work. yoU tell him," Mercedes wrote back to the fan.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will be able to get the win over Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing.