Mercedes Mone has wanted to face legendary star since she was 13 years old

Mercedes Mone has wrestled in WWE, NJPW, and World Wonder Ring STARDOM, and she's currently a part of AEW. The CEO has faced many prominent stars in these top promotions. But there is one legendary wrestler she has yet to face.

Legendary Japanese pro wrestler Aja Kong is a veteran of the industry. She's been an active wrestler since 1986. The 54-year-old is currently working as an independent wrestler. She has also wrestled in two of the biggest promotions in the United States, WWE and AEW.

In the latest episode of the AEW Meal and a Match podcast, Mercedes Mone disclosed she wants to face Aja Kong. She added it has been her dream match since she was 13 years old.

"I mean, my dream match has always been Aja Kong. I don't wanna get my head bashed in. I definitely don't, but I want to see what my strengths are. And she's been someone I've been watching since I was 13. So these are dreams I've been having since I was 13. So I want to try to make that a reality," she said. [From 13:13 to 13:30]

Mercedes Mone comments on her first-ever match against Willow Nightingale

Mercedes Mone's debut match in AEW was against Willow Nightingale. But it was not the first time she stepped inside the ring against The Babe with The Power. They first met at the 2023 NJPW Resurgence event.

Remembering the match, The CEO revealed that Willow pounced on her so hard that she almost flew out of the ring through the ropes. It was the same match that saw Mone sustain an ankle injury. She had to take a year-long hiatus to recover. The 33-year-old returned to the squared circle in May 2024, defeating Nightingale at Double or Nothing to claim the TBS Title.

She replied, "Maybe Willow [Nightingale]. Yeah. That pounce of hers is no joke. The first time I ever wrestled her, and she pounced on me. I almost flew through the ropes," she recalled. [From 8:37 to 8:46]

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes and Willow square off inside the squared circle in the future.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Meal and a Match podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

