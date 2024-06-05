"Mercedes Mone for Wyatt 6 confirmed" - Fans react after AEW makes a huge announcement

Mercedes Mone just won the TBS Championship. Now, the company has made an announcement about her, which has garnered a reaction from the fans.

Mercedes Mone shocked the world when she showed up at AEW Big Business. Since her arrival in AEW, she has been vocal about her future plans and was immediately involved in a storyline with Willow Nightingale, who held the TBS Championship. The two women squared off for the title at Double or Nothing 2024, where Mercedes Mone emerged victorious.

Following this win, AEW announced that the new TBS Champion has a reward for her fans and asked people to look out for a QR code on AEW Dynamite.

"Your CEO (@MercedesVarnado) is looking to reward her loyal fans. Watch #AEWDynamite tonight at 8/7c to learn how to #FollowTheMone"

Given the similarity to the storyline where QR codes have been appearing on WWE television for the past several weeks, fans couldn't resist reacting to this announcement on social media. Check out some of the reactions below:

Matt Morgan says that Mercedes Mone should face Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been on an incredible run over the past couple of months with her new gimmick. She has been a dominant champion in AEW and has defeated almost everyone in the women's division. Hence, a WWE veteran feels that she should face Mercedes Mone.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan stated that Mercedes should go after Toni Storm and bring her up to the former's level.

"Definitely go after Toni Storm... I would definitely, absolutely, no question, have her go next for Toni Storm. Now here's what he do with that though. Because yes, you're paying Mone all that money, right? And she's a much bigger name than Toni Storm. But you have an opportunity to make Toni Storm [gestures that Mercedes is on a higher level]. Here's Mone up here. [brings them to the same level] You have the opportunity to maybe do this if you book Toni Storm to pin Mone somehow."

Mone successfully defended her title against Skye Blue on last week's AEW Dynamite. It will be interesting to see who her next opponent in All Elite Wrestling will be.

