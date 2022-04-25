"This is what he deserves"- Former WWE Superstar weighs in on Keith Lee's AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has shared her reaction to her husband Keith Lee's debut in AEW.

Keith Lee had a false start in WWE, unable to translate his success from NXT to the main roster. Despite making an impact at the 2020 Royal Rumble and being repackaged entirely as Bearcat, Lee was released in November 2021. In February of this year, The Limitless One made his AEW debut to a huge crowd reaction.

Mia Yim married Lee mere days before his All Elite debut. Speaking with Ella Jay from SEScoops, Yim praised the reaction her husband got in his new promotion, declaring that it's what he deserves:

"I was so proud so I knew the reaction he was going to get was going to be authentic and loud but just to see it as it's happening gave me the chills. It was like this is what he deserves." (1:43-1:54)

Keith made his debut as a mystery opponent for Isiah Kassidy, where the winner would qualify for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The Limitless One won the bout and went on to feature heavily in the ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Keith Lee has partnered up with Swerve Strickland in AEW

Keith Lee has recently been embroiled in a feud with Team Taz in AEW. Lee's issues with Powerhouse Hobbs spun out of the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which both competed in. They initially attempted to settle the score on the March 30th episode of AEW Rampage.

Lee emerged victorious, but the feud would continue as Hobbs and Team Taz stablemate Ricky Starks renewed their assault. However, aid would come in the form of former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland.

Strickland has his own issues with Team Taz, having missed out on the FTW World title against Ricky Starks in March, largely thanks to interference from Hobbs.

Lee and Strickland have since become allies against Hobbs and Starks in tag team action on Dynamite, but haven't managed to get a win over the heels. The feud isn't over, however, as Swerve has stated that Team Taz won the battle, but not the war.

