Michael Cole may have subtly referenced AEW during Saturday Night's Main Event

Legendary WWE announcer Michael Cole might have subtly referenced an AEW show during Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans on the internet have been connecting Cole's statement to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu competed in a singles match against Braun Strowman. The rivalry has been brewing for weeks on SmackDown. Before the beginning of the showdown, Michael Cole said, "This is going to be a COLLISION."

It might not have been a reference to AEW but just Cole's way of selling the match. However, many fans on the internet have been calling it a subtle allusion to All Elite Wrestling's Saturday show, Collision. This week, Saturday Night's Main Event went head-to-head with Collision, which could be the reason behind the potential mention.

Michael Cole has referenced AEW and its stars many times in the past. Speaking of the match, Braun Strowman picked up a win over Jacob Fatu via disqualification. In his first high-profile singles bout in WWE, Fatu took out the referee before destroying The Monster of all Monsters.

The future looks bright for The Samoan Werewolf, and only time will tell if he locks horns with Strowman again on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

