Michael Cole namedrops another major AEW star during WWE Extreme Rules 2022

While AEW has quite frequently referenced WWE in the past, the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event turned the tables by mentioning Sting this week.

The Icon is effectively considered a legend in the pro wrestling world, having had a distinguished career spanning multiple promotions. His status as a top-notch performer was cemented in WCW itself. Although his short run in the Stamford-based company has been criticized, he found a new home in AEW at the end of 2020.

At Extreme Rules tonight, Drew McIntyre battled Karrion Kross in a brutal strap match. This prompted WWE commentator Michael Cole to reminisce about Sting facing Vader at the WCW SuperBrawl III in 1993.

The old match had Sting fighting at a size disadvantage against the monstrous Vader. Despite his best efforts, Vader eventually emerged as the winner of the match.

Sting is currently acting as a mentor to the young star in AEW. Since his feud with the House of Black has seemingly ended, it remains to be seen what is next on his agenda in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

