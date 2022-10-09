Controversial and underwhelming finish to Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross strap match at Extreme Rules 2022

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross went on third at Extreme Rules 2022, right after the bout between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

Unfortunately, for the duo of McIntyre and Kross, they couldn't keep up the momentum, and the finish of the bout turned out to be rather controversial (but not illegal) and underwhelming.

McIntyre and Kross have been feuding ever since Kross' return to WWE this past summer. It was before Clash at the Castle 2022, and following McIntyre's loss to Roman Reigns, he would shift his focus over to the former NXT Champion.

That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of his wife and manager Scarlett Bordeaux.

Scarlett would utilize pepper spray, and since the strap match had no disqualification, it technically wasn't illegal, although some would argue that it was still controversial.

Regardless, Kross is the winner and it marks the second loss in a row for Drew McIntyre on a Premium Live Special. It will be interesting to see if the rivalry continues heading into Crown Jewel 2022, or if the two men will part ways for different feuds.

