Michael Cole namedrops a major AEW star at Survivor Series WarGames

At Survivor Series WarGames, Michael Cole mentioned AEW star Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

The Shield first broke onto the scene at Survivor Series 2012 when Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins interfered in the WWE Championship Match between CM Punk, John Cena, and Ryback. Over the years, The Hounds of Justice dominated the WWE scene before eventually going their separate ways as singles superstars.

During Seth Rollins' entrance for his United States Championship Match against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory at Survivor Series WarGames, Cole described The Shield's debut, which happened ten years ago.

He also namedropped Moxley, who is the only member of The Shield currently not a part of WWE.

In 2019, Moxley made his AEW debut shortly after leaving WWE and has been highly successful in the promotion. He is a three-time AEW World Champion, having recently lost the title to MJF at Full Gear 2022.

During his time as a member of The Shield, Moxley (Ambrose) won the WWE United States Championship, while Rollins and Reigns held the WWE Tag Team Championship.

All three members of the group would later win the world title after The Shield disbanded.

What did you make of Michael Cole namedropping Dean Ambrose at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

