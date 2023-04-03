Michael Cole namedrops major AEW star at WWE WrestleMania 39

Tonight on Night two of WWE WrestleMania 39 Michael Cole namedropped a major AEW star. The star in question is none other than former ECW World Champion Christian Cage.

Tonight on WrestleMania 39, former WWE Champion Edge and 'The Demon' Finn Balor were set to battle each other inside The Hell in a Cell. The Rated R Superstar walked out to The Brood theme song.

Michael Cole reminded the people of who The Brood members were. He mentioned that it was a faction that both Edge and his best friend Christian were a part of along with the leader of the group, Gangrel.

Mike Gutierrez 🐢⚾ 🏈 🏒 @yankeejetsfan71 Love that Edge has a patch of the Brood on the back of his jacket. Michael Cole gives a mention to Gangrel & Christian #WrestleMania Love that Edge has a patch of the Brood on the back of his jacket. Michael Cole gives a mention to Gangrel & Christian #WrestleMania

Both Edge and Balor gave it everything they had to get the win. This was seemingly the final chapter in their feud and the wrestlers were determined to walk out of WrestleMania as the winner.

Halfway through the match, Edge hit Balor with a ladder on the head, and The Demon was busted wide open. It seemed like the referee was going to call off the match, but the first-ever Universal Champion recovered and put on a tough fight.

Edge finally hit Balor with the ConChairTo to get the pinfall victory.

The Demon King lost the last two matches he has wrestled in. The previous one was against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Did you enjoy the Hell in a Cell match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes