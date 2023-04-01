Michael Cole namedrops top AEW star on WWE SmackDown

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole namedropped one of AEW's top stars. The star is ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli went by the name Cesaro in WWE. He is a multi-time Tag Team Champion and a former United States Champion. He left the Stamford-based promotion early last year.

Tonight on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, The Andrade The Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place. While speaking about the history of the match, Michael Cole namedropped Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli). Cole stated that the Swiss Superman is one of the handful of superstars that have won this match.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featured several wrestlers such as Elias, Chad Gable, Rick Boogs, and also former winners such as Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Every wrestler was determined to win the match and join the elite list of stars that had won the battle royal. After a hard-fought battle, the All-Mighty Bobby Lashley was the last man standing and thus won the match.

Claudio Castagnoli has a major title match as well. Tonight is the ROH pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor. The former WWE Superstar will defend his world title against The Mad King Eddie Kingston.

Do you think the Blackpool Combat Club member can retain his ROH World Title? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

