Michael Cole namedrops top AEW star during WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023

On commentary tonight for Survivor Series WarGames, Michael Cole brought up some of WWE's greats. He then namedropped a Hall of Famer who is now with AEW. The name in question is Adam Copeland (FKA Edge).

He did this during the match between the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, and multi-time world champion, The Miz. At a point in the match, Cole named the Hall of Famers who have gotten to hold the titles at a point in their careers.

He mentioned the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and Edge. This was one of the first direct mentions of the Rated-R Superstar since his move to AEW almost two months ago at WrestleDream.

Expand Tweet

Copeland had quite a career in WWE. He competed under them for over two decades. Not only was he part of the Grand Slam Champions in the promotion's history, but his accolades earned him a spot in the company's Hall of Fame.

It was interesting to see Michael Cole and the WWE commentary team give credit to Edge despite already competing with one of their rival companies.

How do you feel about Michael Cole giving Edge his flowers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here