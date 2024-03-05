Michael Cole namedrops two top AEW personalities on WWE RAW

Michael Cole just mentioned two AEW personalities on tonight's Monday Night RAW. The names are Jim Ross and Tazz.

Both have worked as color commentators on AEW television for several years. The two have been on the mic for WWE, too.

On the latest installment of Monday Night RAW, the Viking Raider's Valhalla gave her him antlers while he was calling the match for Sami Zayn and Ivar. He then remembered Jim Ross due to a hat that he used to wear every time.

Moreover, he mentioned former ECW star Tazz while talking about his early days in WWE. Cole stated that Paul Heyman and Tazz helped him with commentary on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Also, early on the show, the 55-year-old mentioned Sting and thanked The Icon for contributing to wrestling following his retirement match.

This is very unusual as WWE is known to be hesitant to make any announcement regarding any rival promotions. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion is willing to do it often.

What did you think of Michael Cole casually naming these names on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : What did you think of Michael Cole casually naming these names on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes