Michael Cole possibly references Shinsuke Nakamura’s former stablemate amid rumors of WWE interest

WWE RAW has become the go-to place for riddles and hints, and Michael Cole is at the center of the latest one.

After Shinsuke Nakamura’s promo battle with Cody Rhodes, Cole said, “Speaking of chaos.” That name Chaos, as we know, is the name of NJPW’s notorious stable that is home to soon-to-be free agent Kazuchika Okada, who was also Nakamura's stablemate.

Nakamura was once the leader of that faction during his time in Japan, and it is uncanny how Michael Cole referenced it, given the impending free agency of Okada. The Japanese star’s contract will soon end in January 2025, and he will have to look for a new home.

Okada is the face of NJPW and has a good relationship with Tony Khan and AEW but WWE is believed to be in the mix. With how subtly CM Punk was referenced for over a month before his eventual return, it should not come as a surprise if WWE is pulling off the same with Okada.

Shawn Michaels once lauded Kazuchika Okada’s brilliance and his talent in an interview with Sports Illustrated almost three years ago, where he called him a ‘fantastic talent.' Whether or not the Stamford-based promotion gets him is another question altogether, but it looks like the preparations have been started from Triple H & Co.

