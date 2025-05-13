Michael Cole suddenly namedrops AEW legend during WWE RAW

WWE commentator Michael Cole just namedropped a huge AEW name during tonight's RAW episode. The global sports entertainment juggernaut doesn't tend to mention names from rival companies, especially the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, during special occasions, WWE doesn't hesitate to reference their past superstars who now work with other establishments.
Tonight, AEW commentator Taz was namedropped on the company's flagship show. The latter works at AEW's commentary desk alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on Wednesdays for Dynamite. The former FTW Champion was mentioned on RAW during his former co-worker Sabu's tribute.
The ECW legend recently passed away at the age of 60. He wrestled his retirement match in April against Joey Janela and emerged victorious in his last match. Less than a month later, fans and many stars now mourn his death. His ECW matches with Taz and Rob Van Dam will be remembered forever. He also performed in WWE from 2006 to 2007.
WWE paid tribute to the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion tonight. Also, Michael Cole mentioned his greatest rival, Taz. The tribute video on RAW made every fan emotional.
It will be interesting to see if the former FTW Champion acknowledges being mentioned in tonight's RAW episode.