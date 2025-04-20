Michael Cole suddenly namedrops top AEW star at WWE WrestleMania 41

Tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41, Michael Cole suddenly namedropped a popular AEW star from the commentary desk. He mentioned an accolade that the individual still holds.

Cope (fka Edge) left a great legacy for himself after departing the Stamford-based promotion. He had multiple title reigns and memorable feuds, with some of his records still holding weight despite signing with AEW in October 2023.

Moments before tonight's main event began, Michael Cole spoke about Roman Reigns' record at The Showcase of the Immortals. As of now, he holds a 9-3 record in matches at WrestleMania. Only four men in history have more wins than he does - The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, and Edge.

Cole ended up name-dropping The Rated-R Superstar, as he is still one of the most decorated stars in WWE history. The Deadman holds the record for the most wins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, with 25, while the three men below him have 10 wins each.

Should the Tribal Chief take the win tonight, he'll get his 10th win, joining the three-way tie for second in all-time WrestleMania wins. This will be a tall task for him as he is sharing the ring with two former WWE Champions, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

