Michael Cole surprisingly name drops top AEW star during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 saw Michael name drop a top AEW star, and it was surprising, to say the least. Fans were seemingly caught off guard by this mention.

Ad

There are a lot of former WWE talents in AEW, but only a few of them possess the same star power as Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Banks had a great run in the global juggernaut and held numerous titles. One such championship victory came at Elimination Chamber in 2019, where The CEO and Bayley became the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions.

You can view a clip from the event below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Bayley was making her entrance before the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match, Michael Cole recalled the time The Role Model and Mone became the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Champions in 2019 at the same event.

Mercedes Mone is currently the AEW TBS Champion and one of the most talked-about stars on the roster. Given her impact across the pro wrestling world, it was not surprising to see Michael Cole mention her at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Do you wish to see The CEO return to her old stomping ground in the future? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback