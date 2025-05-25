Michael Cole surprisingly namedrops top AEW star at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A major AEW star was namedropped tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Michael Cole referenced a major angle that unfolded a few years ago.

Ad

Tonight, Damian Priest took on Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match. The contest was brutal, as both men took advantage of the cage to dish out as much punishment as they could to one another.

At a crucial juncture in the match, Priest took out McIntyre, and instead of delivering a finisher, he wanted to make sure he was completely down for the count. The Archer of Infamy set him up and hit him with a Con-Chair-To. After hitting the maneuver, all he needed to do was calmly walk out of the cage with no interference for the win.

Ad

Trending

Michael Cole on commentary dropped some interesting lore about the move. He discussed how Damian Priest used the maneuver in the past when he took out Edge when he was still with WWE a few years ago.

For those unaware, The Rated-R Superstar is the pioneer of the said move alongside Christian Cage. He even uses it in AEW.

Expand Tweet

The finish to this match may signal the end of the heated feud between Drew McIntyre and The Archer of Infamy in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More