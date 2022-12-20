Mick Foley inspired current AEW star's 'happy and goofy' gimmick 

WWE legend Mick Foley made a major contribution to WWE in the late 90s and early 2000s. He often competed in high-risk matches, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Recently, Willow Nightingale cited the Hall of Famer as inspiration for her happy-go-lucky gimmick on AEW.

The 57-year-old is known for his hardcore stipulation matches that often involved fires, barbed wires, among other non-conventional wrestling tools. He also portrayed three gimmicks – Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack – at the same time.

Tony Khan officially signed Nightingale in October this year and she was announced during an edition of Rampage. She was prominently associated with Ring of Honor and other independent circuits prior to All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted podcast the 28-year old highlighted how Mick Foley did not stick to the conventional looks and styles of other talents:

"Mick is a fellow Long Islander," Nightingale explained. "Not the conventional body type that comes to mind when you think of a professional wrestler, so that is something that always resonated with me. Willow tries to apply herself to her in-ring craft the same way Mick did – by having a goofy, fun-loving spirit while being unafraid of 'gritty toughness.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Wrestling Facts @WrestlingsFacts Mick Foley was only WWE champion for a combined total of 47 days with only one successful title defense, which ended in a draw. Mick Foley was only WWE champion for a combined total of 47 days with only one successful title defense, which ended in a draw. https://t.co/QVABVHvss7

Mick Foley has cited disinterest in working an administrative role in WWE

Mick Foley had a brief stint with WCW before signing with WWE in 1996. His expansive career enabled him to become a prominent name of the industry.

On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer stated he was not leaning towards the business and administrative aspects of the wrestling industry:

“No. I don’t have the head for business and the attention to details. I did as far as character went. Maybe I could have been a good guy to help with promos."

Given his intense knowledge of the industry, he has been vocal about mentoring rising talents and assisting them with promos.

