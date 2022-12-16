WWE Hall of Famer comments on why he hasn't taken any backstage roles in WWE

Former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently opened up on why he hasn't taken up any backstage roles in the company.

Mick Foley is renowned for being one of the pioneers of hardcore wrestling. In addition to inventing his three alter egos, Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack, Foley served as a Commissioner in 2000. He also served as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW from 2016 to 2017.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked on the latest edition of the Foley is Pod podcast if he had ever considered working behind the scenes as a real talent manager or commissioner for the company.

The hardcore legend said that he had not. He claimed that although he lacked a business mindset, he might have aimed to enhance characters by playing the good guy and assisting superstars with their promos.

“No. I don’t have the head for business and the attention to details. I did as far as character went. Maybe I could have been a good guy to help with promos," Foley said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The three-time world champion continued by saying that when he spoke with John Laurinaitis following his return from TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), he was given several options for the roles he wanted to play in WWE. He claimed that he never wanted to be an agent and that no one had ever requested him to be a consultant.

"When John Laurinaitis and I talked when I came back from TNA, it was almost like opening up a menu and asking me what I wanted to order. I could host shows. I could come back occasionally. I could be an agent. Pretty much anything I wanted and I just thought, I can’t be an agent. I can’t do that. I would love to have been offered the idea to be a consultant," added Foley. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The last time Mick Foley appeared on WWE television

Mick Foley's last appearance on WWE TV was on the July 22, 2019, edition of Monday Night RAW in Tampa, Florida. He came out to give a promo on reliving the memories he had on Monday Night RAW for 24 years.

When The Hardcore Legend was asked to mention any of his favorite moments from his time in the company on RAW Reunion, the lights started to go out, and The Fiend's made his presence felt.

Bray Wyatt entered the dimly lit area and placed Foley in the Mandible Claw hold, which was made popular by Foley himself.

Foley entered the Hall of Fame in 2013 and has had an illustrious career in wrestling. He won the world title thrice, alongside winning the tag team titles on eight occasions and the Hardcore Champion on one occasion.

The legendary wrestler is also a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen whether Foley will return to WWE programming anytime soon.

