AEW has been trying to do things differently ever since the promotion came into existence. Some of the segments on Dynamite evokes nostalgia but they also try something new. Chris Jericho seems to always be at the center of things as he's been in some of the most entertaining segments in the company's short history.

The Le Dinner Debonair segment was highly unexpected, and that was Jericho and MJF bursting into a full-blown show tune musical number. It echoed old-school Hollywood musicals or something that people would see on Broadway. For the most part, the AEW Dynamite caught viewers off-guard and, perhaps, won over some fans, including Mick Foley.

Mick Foley calls AEW Dynamite segment 'juvenile' but loved it

Mick Foley, who has perhaps had some of the most memorable moments in wrestling alongside The Rock, referred to it as one of the most juvenile and ridiculous things he had ever seen in wrestling, but he loved every minute of it.

.@IAmJericho & @The_MJF singing a show tune on @AEW was one of the most ridiculous, juvenile things I have ever seen in wrestling...or anywhere.



I LOVED EVERY SECOND OF IT! https://t.co/XwSIiMPiqm — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 22, 2020

Musical segments are not uncommon in wrestling, but they tend to end up in a brawl of some kind. The AEW Dynamite segment seemed to embrace the musical theatre aspect and adding to the storyline dynamic between MJF and Chris Jericho. But perhaps the analysis should be left to the AEW audience and its legions of fans.

It'll be interesting to see where the Jericho and MJF feud goes from here.