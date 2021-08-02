Mickie James announces AEW wrestler will compete at NWA Empowerrr

Mickie James is working overtime to ensure that the all-women's pay-per-view NWA Empowerrr is an event to remember. We now know that All Elite Wrestling will be taking part in the big event in St. Louis.

Last week, it was announced on AEW Dynamite that The Bunny would be taking on "Legit" Leyla Hirsch in an NWA Women's World Championship Eliminator match at next week's show.

Mickie James took to social media this morning to reveal the winner of the match will challenge Kamille for the NWA Women's World Championship at Empowerrr on August 28.

"Well well well... Back to business folks! 2 incredible competitors. 1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime. Who wants a shot at "The Burke" Who really wants to face Kamille? Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr I can't wait!" Mickie James tweeted.

Well well well…

Back to business folks!

2 incredible competitors.

1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime.

Who wants a shot at “The Burke”

Who really wants to face Kamille?

Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr

I can’t wait!

🐰 vs 🇷🇺#NWAWomensChampion@AEW 🤝🚪🙏🏼 @nwa https://t.co/k3eoGwciOI — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) August 1, 2021

Will Mickie James appear on AEW Dynamite?

Mickie James is the Executive Producer for NWA Empowerrr and has appeared on IMPACT Wrestling to promote the upcoming show. Could we potentially see James appear this week on AEW Dynamite to help bring more attention to the show?

The following matches have been announced for the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view event:

Deonna Purrazzo of IMPACT Wrestling will defend the Knockouts Championship against an opponent yet to be announced (Reports have suggested it will be Melina)

A match to crown the NWA Women's World Tag Team Champions

Kamille will defend the NWA Women's World Championship against either The Bunny or "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

With NWA Empowerrr being only a few weeks away, you can expect plenty of announcements for this show between now and August 28. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information on NWA Empowerrr.

A huge opportunity this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite Homecoming. #TheBunny (@AllieWrestling) faces @LegitLeyla with the winner getting an #NWA Women's World Championship match.



Tune in to #AEWDynamite Homecoming this Wednesday at 8/7c live on TNT. pic.twitter.com/eekhdmvlgH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2021

Are you excited about the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view event? Do you wish to see additional AEW talent on the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alex Turk