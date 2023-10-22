Mike Chioda is perplexed AEW referees get a benefit that current WWE officials are denied

Former WWE official Mike Chioda recently spoke about the referees from his former workplace and shared some benefits that AEW officials get as compared to the WWE referees.

Mike Chioda worked for World Wrestling Entertainment as a referee for 31 years before getting released by the company on April 15, 2020. The veteran has a lot of experience in the business and he recently pointed out one specific element that makes the referees in All Elite Wrestling different and favors them.

Speaking on the latest episode of Monday Mailbag, Chioda talked in detail about the things that differentiate AEW's officials from the Stamford-based promotion's referees:

"There's referees now, still with WWE, that don't get anything paid for," Chioda said. "They don't get their hotels, cars, or gas, or anything paid for. There's a few of them still, which I don't understand cause AEW [referees get] all their stuff paid for."

The veteran continued:

"AEW, around four years, Vince McMahon's company, 40-50 years," he explained. "I don't even think it's Vince. Vince probably doesn't even know that the referees have to pay their own hotels or this or that, but who knows?" H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Mike Chioda reveals an interesting story about late WWE star Umaga

Umaga was one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE between 2006-2009. The Samoan Bulldozer had amazing in-ring skills and performed well in his matches. The late Superstar also held the Intercontinental Championship two times in his career.

Speaking on a podcast, veteran referee Mike Chioda was questioned about his favorite memory of the former Intercontinental Champion Umaga.

Mike Chioda responded to the request by revealing a story about the company threatening to fire Umaga:

"I remember me, Johnny Stamboli, Rey Mysterio, and Ekie in the car and we're driving down. Ekie's got a — he's started this Umaga thing with the paint and all that stuff. So he'd go to TVs and have one of the guys paint his face all the time. We're in the car on the way to a live event, I remember Johnny [Ace] calling him. He says, 'Ek, you didn't wear your face paint last night at the live event.' Ek's like, 'Yeah, Johnny, I put it on the TVs.' 'You gotta start putting it on now or else you're gonna get fined.' He was like, 'What?'" [H/T Wrestling INC]

What is your favorite match of Umaga's in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below.