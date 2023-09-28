"THE MAN!!" - Former WWE star reacts to viral video of The Rock surfacing online

The Rock surprised fans by appearing on the September 15, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. The People’s Champion never gets tired of surprising fans, and one of his recent antics caught the attention of a former WWE referee.

The Rock appeared on SmackDown earlier this month, thrilling fans, and to Austin Theory's dismay. He had a face-off against the former United States Champion, and dropped him with a People’s Elbow to send fans home happy.

Earlier this week, The Rock surprised a bunch of fans in Hollywood. The People’s Champion posted a video on X of himself pulling up on a tour bus, waving to the tourists, and punching fists with them. The video was accompanied by the following caption:

"Hey y’all seen the Rock in this hood? If you Hollywood visitors ever see a big ol’ pick up truck 🛻 rolling up on your tour bus - don’t be afraid, it’s just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun 🙋🏽‍♂️Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house 💀😂(this kinda stuff is always the best part of fame ~ lots of happy faces;)"

His actions were well received by fans all over the world, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda took to X to appreciate the gesture. The veteran wrote that this is what makes The Brahma Bull who he is:

"That’s only one [of] the reasons why the Rock is who he is. THE MAN!! @TheRock"

Fans were hoping to see The People’s Champion show up on SmackDown once again last week. However, it looks like it was only a one-off appearance, while breaking some social media records.

The Rock may not wrestle at an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event

WWE will travel to Australia to host the Elimination Chamber premium live event down under for the first time. The show will likely host some big matches, starring a number of the company’s Australian Superstars.

Earlier, there were rumors that The People’s Champion could show up at the event, and potentially even compete in a match. However, it looks like fans at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia may not get to see Rock perform in the ring on February 24, 2024 afterall.

A new report suggests that nobody in the Stamford-based promotion’s creative team had heard anything about the WWE legend competing in Australia.

"We have been told that nobody in the WWE creative team has heard anything about The Rock wrestling in Australia,” Steve Carrier posted.

It’ll surely be surprising to see The Brahma Bull compete in the ring at Elimination Chamber, that too so close to WrestleMania 40. However, chances of any such match happening seem to be rather bleak.

