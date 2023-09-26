Note on The Rock possibly wrestling at major WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 40 - Reports

WWE legend The Rock recently made a massive return to Friday Night SmackDown, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. This has led to widespread speculation about his future in the company.

The sports entertainment juggernaut's second premium live event of 2024, Elimination Chamber, is set to take place at Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Western Australia. Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that The Brahma Bull could wrestle in Australia ahead of WrestleMania 40.

If the former world champion sets foot inside the squared circle at Elimination Chamber, it could open the doors for a dream bout between him and Roman Reigns at next year's Show of Shows.

Ringside News recently reported that nobody in the Stamford-based promotion's creative team had heard anything about the 51-year-old legend competing in Australia.

"We have been told that nobody in the WWE creative team has heard anything about The Rock wrestling in Australia." [H/T - Ringside News]

Top WWE star warns The Rock and teases his appearance at WrestleMania 40

As mentioned earlier, Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Australia, which also happens to be the home country of WWE Superstar Grayson Waller. The buzz surrounding the legend's potential appearance at the premium live event did not sit well with The Aussie Icon.

Waller took to Twitter to put The Great One on notice, warning him against appearing at Elimination Chamber 2024 as he wanted the latter to remain healthy for The Show of Shows.

"Don’t be silly and try to come to Australia Dwayne, we want you to be healthy in April."

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for April 6, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Only time will if The Rock will once again surprise fans by appearing at Elimination Chamber before possibly facing The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

