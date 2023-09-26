Top WWE Superstar warns The Rock, teases his WrestleMania 40 appearance

The Rock was recently warned on social media just days after his surprise WWE return. The man who put him on notice was none other than Grayson Waller.

With WWE set to make its grand return to Australia in 2024, rumors have suggested that The Great One could potentially appear at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event set to take place in Perth.

Taking to Twitter, Waller asked The Rock not to make his way to Australia, as he wants him to be healthy for April 2024. Next year, WWE will be heading to Pennsylvania for the WrestleMania XL.

"Don’t be silly and try to come to Australia Dwayne, we want you to be healthy in April," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller believes he can compete with WWE legend The Rock on the microphone

SmackDown star Grayson Waller believes he can compete with The Rock on the microphone. During a recent interview on the Ringer Wrestling Show, the 33-year-old star boldly claimed that The Rock might not be ready for the "Waller Effect."

Waller mentioned that he likes to test himself and did the same by having the likes of Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the show. He said:

"You know, I don’t know if The Rock’s ready for the Waller Effect," said Waller. "I always look at the Waller Effect like, obviously, it’s an entertainment product. You know, I like having the show, I like saying mean things to people. But I see it as a test for myself because I like to test myself against the best because that’s how I’m gonna get better. So having someone like Cody Rhodes on the show, who’s very good on the microphone. John Cena on the show. This is me testing myself."

Waller added:

"And I want to see where I’m at. And I think The Rock is the best. So that would be a great test for Grayson Waller to see where I’m at, you know, and I feel 100% I can compete and maybe even roll over him, which not many people can say they can do."

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller is currently teaming up with Austin Theory on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he could get The Rock to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Would you like to see The Rock and Grayson Waller cross paths on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.