Many WWE Superstars would love to have the opportunity to share the screen with The Rock, but only a few can have it. However, an even smaller portion of the current roster have the ability to hold their own against The Great One. Grayson Waller seems to believe that he is one of the few who can compete with The Rock on the mic and maybe even top him.

The Rock returned to WWE a little over a week ago and featured in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. He went on to trade verbal jabs with the latter before laying the smackdown on the 26-year-old. Being another rising WWE star, Waller would have loved to be in that segment and believes that he could have taken on The Rock on the microphone.

Speaking on the Ringer Wrestling Show, Waller had the following to say about a potential appearance from The Rock on The Grayson Waller Effect.

"You know, I don’t know if The Rock’s ready for the Waller Effect," said Waller. "I always look at the Waller Effect like, obviously, it’s an entertainment product. You know, I like having the show, I like saying mean things to people. But I see it as a test for myself because I like to test myself against the best because that’s how I’m gonna get better. So having someone like Cody Rhodes on the show, who’s very good on the microphone. John Cena on the show. This is me testing myself."

Waller further added that stepping toe to toe with the WWE Hall of Famer would be a good measure of his verbal prowess.

"And I want to see where I’m at. And I think The Rock is the best. So that would be a great test for Grayson Waller to see where I’m at, you know, and I feel 100% I can compete and maybe even roll over him, which not many people can say they can do." [h/t Wrestling News]

Grayson Waller has been featured with some prominent WWE stars

Following his jump to the main roster, Waller has been given an integral role on the blue brand. So far, he has hosted some top names, including John Cena, Edge, and Cody Rhodes. It seems that both he and Theory are being primed for major pushes in the near future as they are slowly establishing themselves as top heels.

Do you think Waller is justified in saying that he can compete on the mic with The Rock? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.