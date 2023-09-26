The Rock made a trailblazing return to WWE on SmackDown recently to shock the wrestling world and instantly had everyone speculating about the future. The Brahma Bull's appearance came shortly after the merger between UFC and the Stamford-based promotion finalized and has left his fans wanting more.

The People's Champion returned to a thunderous reaction from the crowd in attendance at the September 15 edition of SmackDown. The Rock had suggested before that he wanted to make more appearances for the company, and there were plans ready for him to wrestle in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39.

As per a report from The West Australia via Ringside News, there is "talk" of the 10-time WWE Champion having a potential match before this year's WrestleMania. It's been speculated that Endeavor wants to plan a huge-scale event and suggests that The Rock could wrestle at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, next year.

This could help create an aura of anticipation for WrestleMania 40 and have fans ready for a spectacle showdown between The People's Champion and Roman Reigns two months down the line.

It should be noted that this is speculation for now, and no concrete plans are in place as of yet.

Wrestling veteran slams critics of The Rock's WWE return

The Rock's shocking appearance on SmackDown made a massive splash within WWE and in many other entertainment circles. The Brahma Bull came out to the ring to greet his friend, Pat McAfee, and teach Austin Theory a lesson in respect.

We saw the Hollywood star capture everyone's attention from the moment he came out and had fans chanting and cheering to his jabs on the microphone. The segment ended roughly for the A-town Down star, though, as he got laid out with a spine buster and an electrifying People's Elbow.

Even though many fans enjoyed his appearance, a few weren't so pleased with his performance. Wrestling veteran Konnan spoke over on the Keepin' It 100 podcast and had a personal message for The Rock's critics as he slammed them for claiming he was blown up.

"Who gives a sh*t. He's out there expending energy. You'd be blown up too. Bro, I'm telling you, I said promos take, you're not just out there. You're feeding up the energy, you're throwing out energy, you have to remember your lines, you got to think on your feet, you're nervous, the adrenaline is up. It's a whole different world, bro. You go up there and you f**king do that," he said. [From 0:56 - 1:17]

