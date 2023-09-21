"You go up there and you f**king do that" - Veteran slams critics of The Rock's WWE return

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently slammed critics of The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown.

After nearly four years of absence, The Brahma Bull made a surprise return to SmackDown last Friday. The Rock confronted Austin Theory and laid him out with a People's Elbow before celebrating with the returning Pat McAfee. The Hollywood megastar also shared a moment with John Cena backstage.

While many fans were excited to see The Rock back in a WWE ring, a few were critical of his performance. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan slammed the critics of The Brahma Bull's return, especially those who claimed he was blown up.

"Who gives a sh*t. He's out there expending energy. You'd be blown up too. Bro, I'm telling you, I said promos take, you're not just out there. You're feeding up the energy, you're throwing out energy, you have to remember your lines, you got to think on your feet, you're nervous, the adrenaline is up. It's a whole different world, bro. You go up there and you f**king do that," he said. [0:56 - 1:17]

He added:

"I'm serious. Disco said they sounded like idiots. They sound like what they are, marks. There's no promoter in the world, there's no business person in the world that wouldn't say 'Yeah, I'd love to have The Rock on for 20 minutes just ad-libbing. He don't do that nowhere else." [1:19 - 1:39]

Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Ahead of his appearance on SmackDown, The Rock sat down with Pat McAfee to address the plans for him to square off against his cousin Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull disclosed that they were scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were nixed.

Meanwhile, The Rock teased having the match against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down and then we agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up. Eventually, that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia," he said. [H/T: wrestlingnews.co]

