WWE makes a huge announcement for Elimination Chamber, date and location revealed

WWE has confirmed that the promotion will be heading to Australia for a star-studded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2024.

Recent backstage reports claimed that the company was planning a massive event in Australia for some time, which would have also led to several superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed from the country, getting a huge push ahead of the show.

The popular arena, Optus Stadium in Perth, will host the fan-favorite WWE event on February 24, 2024.

WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legenti hailed Perth as the 'perfect location' for the Premium Live Event in February. He added that the promotion hopes to create a 'lasting memory' in Australia with a week of events and experiences.

"Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE Premium Live Event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations. With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe."

WWE has also confirmed that Elimination Chamber: Perth is expected to continue the trend of breaking records across multiple aspects of the event. The details for tickets and pre-sales will be made public in the coming weeks.

