33-year-old SmackDown heel will be the United States Champion before major PLE, predict WWE fans

A promising group of WWE Superstars is reportedly set to receive a considerable push ahead of a Premium Live Event next year. Fans on social media have predicted a championship reign for a top SmackDown heel, Grayson Waller.

WWE has worked relentlessly on expanding its market over the last few years, hosting several big shows out of the United States of America. These Premium Live Events were received well, and the crowd is often credited for being brilliant in the shows held in Canada, the UK, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, etc.

The latest reports suggest that the promotion will host a massive stadium show in Australia in March 2024. New developments claim that several superstars, including Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell, and Bronson Reed, will get a massive push ahead of the show.

"Via BWE: Several Australian WWE Stars are excepted to get pushes in the lead-up to WWE PLE In Australia very early next year," wrote X account CrispyWrestling in their post.

Fans flooded the replies, expressing excitement over huge title opportunities and potentially new champions. Most were united in predicting a big push for Waller, stating that the 33-year-old could be the United States Champion by then.

Fans argued that these superstars should be pushed anyway, but the show in Australia would work wonders for their main roster run.

Others noted that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley could feud with Indi Hartwell and demanded the latter be built as a credible challenger if she gets to challenge Mami for the gold.

Here's how fans reacted to top Australian Superstars possibly getting a considerable push soon:

Rhea Ripley was spotted in Australia last week alongside her fiancé and AEW star Buddy Matthews at a rugby game. The Judgment Day member missed Monday Night RAW earlier this week but is expected to return soon.

Grayson Waller gets honest about moving to the WWE main roster

The fast-rising SmackDown star recently appeared on The Bump, highlighting the difference between NXT and the main roster.

Grayson Waller talked about his experience and said that while stars are 'babied' on NXT due to inexperience, things change drastically once the wrestlers are called up.

"I know some people would struggle with it. You’re not getting babied; that doesn’t happen. You get called up, it’s sink or swim and you can make that decision pretty quickly," said Waller.

Waller has recently found himself a reliable ally in Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown. Their chemistry has impressed fans, who are convinced the duo will get more entertaining as we move forward.

