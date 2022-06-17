Renowned referee Mike Chioda unhappy with WWE for ignoring his presence in WWE 2K22

Veteran referee Mike Chioda is upset with WWE for blurring his face in the Rey Mysterio showcase mode in WWE 2K22.

Chioda was released from his contract with the company in April 2020, after spending 35 years with the company. He officiated in numerous iconic matches, including grand spectacles like The Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. He even competed and secured the pinfall on Nick Patrick in a memorable match alongside Chris Jericho and The Rock.

A fan recently voiced his disappointment at WWE for blurring Chioda's face during a scene in WWE 2K22's Rey Mysterio showcase mode. Responding to the fan, the legendary referee tweeted his displeasure at getting ignored after devoting 35 years to the global juggernaut.

Here's how the Twitter exchange went:

Mike Chioda @MjcChioda Zack @ZackL217 I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out. @adfreeshows I was playing the WWE2K22 Rey Mysterio showcase mode and I was really upset when I saw that they blurred the Future HOFer @MjcChioda face out. @adfreeshows https://t.co/dARZBGFDri Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out! twitter.com/zackl217/statu… Unbelievable that I worked for a company for 35years and they blurred me out! twitter.com/zackl217/statu…

Following his WWE release, Mike Chioda has officiated in numerous high-profile matches on the independent scene. He even officiated a number of high stakes matches in AEW in 2020 and 2022.

Mike Chioda recently spoke about his AEW status

Chioda made his AEW debut in August 2020 as the official for the TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky. He also officiated in two more pay-per-view matches in the same year. The 55-year-old was most recently invited as a special guest referee for the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

Speaking on his Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows, Chioda put an end to his full-time AEW association rumors by mentioning that he signs part-time deals with Tony Khan's company:

"At least they’re [AEW] just keeping me in mind. Part-time there, part-time here, and I appreciate that very much." (Read more here)

Being a referee in pro-wrestling is an incredibly underrated job. Mike Chioda has been a valuable asset for every promotion he's ever worked for and deserves all the accolades he receives. It will be interesting to see if he gets a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction down the road.

