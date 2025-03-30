Mina Shirakawa challenges top AEW star in fiery social media exchange

Mina Shirakawa is wrapping up her tenure with World Wonder Ring Stardom and is reportedly heading to AEW. The 37-year-old has immediately set her sights on a major star in Tony Khan's promotion: Mercedes Mone.

Shirakawa competed for AEW several times last year and was heavily involved in the early chapters of Toni Storm's acclaimed storyline with Mariah May. The Japanese star lost RevPro's Undisputed British Women's Heavyweight Championship to Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, and it seems she wants to get revenge.

Ahead of her expected jump to All Elite Wrestling, Mina indicated she wanted to take Mone's NJPW STRONG Women's Title. The CEO responded, telling Shirakawa to get in line:

"Back of the line Mina 🤍," Mone wrote.

Mina Shirakawa responded to this provocation, claiming that she would blow right through Mone's line:

"I’m not here to stand in line. I’m here to blow right through it," Mina wrote.

However, the TBS Champion had a comeback ready, inviting her rival to "blow on this."

Mercedes Mone has a major challenge in AEW before Mina Shirakawa steps up

Mercedes Mone has a huge target on her back, and several women have been trying their hardest to take her titles for the better part of a year. Her next challenger may be her greatest test yet.

Mone came face-to-face with Athena on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion in history emerged and laid out The CEO. She then claimed that Collision was her show now.

Fans have been clamoring for Athena to clash with Mone for months now, and it seems that Tony Khan might finally pull the trigger at either Dynasty or Double or Nothing. Whether The CEO can retain her TBS Championship against such a formidable foe remains to be seen.

