Minoru Suzuki match announced against AEW star for GCW The Aftermath

Minoru Suzuki recently faced former AEW world champion Jon Moxley, on AEW Dynamite. However, at Game Changer Wrestling's The Aftermath pay-per-view, he will be taking on another AEW star, 'Bad Boy' Joey Janela.

Their first-ever match-up will take place on October 10 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. GCW's official Twitter handle announced the match five minutes after the conclusion of AEW Dynamite.

This week's episode saw an all-out brawl break between Minoru Suzuki, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston.

After Moxley and Kingston beat 2point0 in the main event of AEW Dynamite, Minoru Suzuki made his way to the ring. The crowd cheered on as Suzuki's theme, Kaze Ni Nare, filled the arena.

Suzuki and Archer attacked the two men in the ring. The former almost planted Mox with the Gotch piledriver on the timekeeper's table, but Mox escaped. The show went off the air as all four men fought into the crowd.

Minoru Suzuki to be in tag team action in AEW next week

Minoru Suzuki will team up with long-time protege and former tag team partner Lance Archer to take on Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. The match will take place at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The match will mark Minoru Suzuki's fourth appearance in AEW, the first three being at All Out and then the two subsequent episodes of Dynamite. Meanwhile, it's safe to say the time constraints cutting the New Japan legend's entrance short worked in AEW's favor.

With the "Suzuki incident," the company got a ready-made storyline to write the next chapter in the Jon Moxley-Minoru Suzuki feud that is becoming red hot.

