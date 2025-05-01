Minutes before AEW Dynamite, WWE icon shares photo with John Cena

John Cena has formed friendships with many superstars and legends during his tenure in WWE. Interestingly, just minutes before the start of AEW Dynamite this week, one of those top figures in the business shared a photo with him.

Ad

The top star credited as an icon in WWE and now part of the AEW roster is Mercedes Mone. Growing up, The CEO watched top stars like Eddie Guerrero and even Cena, which inspired her to become a professional wrestler and thrive as a superstar.

Just before the start of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was set to air live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Mone shared an interesting photo with The Cenation Leader.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE Women's Champion took to her X/Twitter handle to share a photo from her younger days, where she posed with 'The Last Real Champion.' Interestingly, John Cena was wearing a t-shirt that read 'Virginia is for lovers' to promote AEW Dynamite this week in her own unique way.

Expand Tweet

The CEO is expected to be on Dynamite tonight in Virginia. It will be interesting to see if she captures John Cena's attention with her captivating and calculated social media antics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More