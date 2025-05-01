Minutes before AEW Dynamite, WWE icon shares photo with John Cena

John Cena has formed friendships with many superstars and legends during his tenure in WWE. Interestingly, just minutes before the start of AEW Dynamite this week, one of those top figures in the business shared a photo with him.
The top star credited as an icon in WWE and now part of the AEW roster is Mercedes Mone. Growing up, The CEO watched top stars like Eddie Guerrero and even Cena, which inspired her to become a professional wrestler and thrive as a superstar.
Just before the start of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was set to air live from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Mone shared an interesting photo with The Cenation Leader.
The former WWE Women's Champion took to her X/Twitter handle to share a photo from her younger days, where she posed with 'The Last Real Champion.' Interestingly, John Cena was wearing a t-shirt that read 'Virginia is for lovers' to promote AEW Dynamite this week in her own unique way.
The CEO is expected to be on Dynamite tonight in Virginia. It will be interesting to see if she captures John Cena's attention with her captivating and calculated social media antics.