Miro breaks silence after defeating CJ Perry's (fka Lana) 'client' on AEW Collision

AEW star Miro wrote a resounding message for his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, after defeating Action Andretti on Collision.

After a hard-fought win where Andretti threw everything he could at the former WWE United States Champion, Miro took to Twitter and had this to say to his wife:

“I will not let this business change her.” Miro shared.

You can check out his tweet below:

The Redeemer has been having a tough time with his wife, CJ Perry, as she is going against his will to make a name for herself in AEW.

Despite warning her a lot of times not to work in the wrestling field, Perry has constantly defied her husband’s orders and is starting to make a name for herself.

Another interesting thing that happened backstage at Collision was when Perry tried her best to recruit Andrade El Idolo and openly offered to manage him. Andrade had just lost to Bryan Danielson in a great match, after which both the stars had shook hands as a form of respect.

If Andrade does take up her offer, it will be interesting to see if Miro will go after him, as he has vowed to take down any wrestler who aligns with his wife.

