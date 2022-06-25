Miro divulges difficulty getting back on AEW programming following recovery from injury

Miro discussed his difficulties in getting back on AEW programming even once he had recovered from injury, speaking with Fightful.

Speaking to Fightful Select, Miro explained his absence following his clash with Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2021. He tweaked his hamstring and planned to take time off prior to facing Orange Cassidy, where he exacerbated his injury and it "ripped".

Miro also served as a stand-in for Jon Moxley when he took a hiatus, battling Bryan Danielson in the final of the AEW World Title Eliminator. Following his clash with the American Dragon, he took a break for a couple of months. The Redeemer believed he would be returning when the vignettes started to air in January. However, he struggled to find a place on TV with the expansive roster.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The line has been drawn and The Redeemer @ToBeMiro is on a mission to repair and embrace his weaknesses and bring fear to his opponents in #AEW The line has been drawn and The Redeemer @ToBeMiro is on a mission to repair and embrace his weaknesses and bring fear to his opponents in #AEW https://t.co/tbVyKV6a1h

Miro has only wrestled twice since making his return, where he was a surprise opponent for Johnny Elite, who held an open challenge. The Bulgarian lost his TNT title last September prior to filling in for Jon Moxley in the World Title Eliminator against Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson.

Miro will challenge for the AEW All-Atlantic title at Forbidden Door

After losing the TNT title in the first of his last three matches prior to his absence, the former WWE star has the opportunity to reign once more as he challenges for the All-Atlantic title in the last of his first three matches since returning.

Miro defeated Ethan Page during the Road Rager special edition of Dynamite. He qualified for a four-way fatal match and is set to battle against Malakai Black, PAC, and Clark Connors at this weekend's Forbidden Door.

The House of Black-Death Triangle saga is set for its culmination in the match, with Malakai Black and PAC clashing to win their first championship in the promotion. Black defeated Penta Oscuro to qualify and PAC defeated Buddy Matthews. Clark Connors is a stand-in for Tomohiro Ishii, who qualified prior to sustaining an injury.

