Miro explains his AEW absence (Exclusive)

Miro has shed light on his long absence from AEW, explaining that a shoulder injury and as well as an elbow injury have ruled him out of action.

The Bulgarian star last competed in All Elite Wrestling at Worlds End 2023, where he defeated Andrade El Idolo in a memorable back-and-forth battle. Since then, the former TNT Champion has been away from action, with fans waiting with bated breath to see him make his grand return and become a regular on TV again.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Miro detailed that he's been dealing with injuries since earlier this year. He also added that he was currently in rehab and was hoping to return better than ever in front of fans:

"I have a shoulder injury and an elbow injury that occurred late last year so finally took care of it in January, and got a whole bunch of shots. And now I'm recovering, rehabbing, and will come back stronger than ever," said Miro. (0:42 - 0:56)

Powerhouse Hobbs recalls his match with Miro in AEW

A few months back in an interview, Powerhouse Hobbs opened up about going to war against Miro at AEW All Out 2023. Hobbs had nothing but good things to say about the clash, going as far as to say it was the "best big-man match" in the promotion's history:

"It was awesome [match with Miro at AEW All Out]. The match went unbelievable, and to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans and you know, the fans will make you. They tell you what they want and they wanted more of it and I believe that-that was the best big man match in the history of this company so far," said Hobbs.

Considering AEW's roster has become ever more stacked with the addition of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, Miro could have great matches with either of them whenever he's ready to return to action.

