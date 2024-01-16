AEW star claims his fight against Miro was the "best big man match" in company history

An AEW star recently recalled his match against Miro at the company's top pay-per-view last year.

The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs, who is currently a part of The Don Callis Family in AEW. Hobbs competed in a brutal match against Miro at the All Out PPV in 2023. The bout was received well by the audience, as the arena was filled with nothing but positive chants during the contest.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Hobbs recalled the bout and claimed it was the best big-man match in the history of All Elite Wrestling.

"It was awesome [match with Miro at AEW All Out]. The match went unbelievable, and to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans and you know, the fans will make you. They tell you what they want and they wanted more of it and I believe that-that was the best big man match in the history of this company so far." [H/T: PostWrestling]

Miro ended up winning the incredible match after The Redeemer applied the game-over submission move on Powerhouse Hobbs to pick up the victory.

AEW star Paul Wight believes Powerhouse Hobbs matches the intensity of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

AEW veteran Paul Wight recently made a bold statement regarding Powerhouse Hobbs, which involved former WWE Universal Champions Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul Wight claimed Powerhouse Hobbs matches the intensity of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity." [H/T PWMania]

Wight continued:

"Then you have a guy like Hobbs, who has a lot of the same characteristics of someone who won’t go around you, he’ll go through you. So for me, being in the business as long as I have, I can understand that and appreciate that and you want to develop that and make that grow.” [H/T: PWMania]

Powerhouse Hobbs has the potential to be one of the best big men in All Elite Wrestling alongside Samoa Joe, Miro, and some other top names. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Hobbs after he breaks out from The Don Callis Family.

