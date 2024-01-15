"We’re not friends" - AEW star gets honest about his relationship with Ricky Starks

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently sent a message to Ricky Starks and said they are not friends.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara wrestled Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Battle of the Belts IX.

In the course of the bout, Sammy did the unthinkable as he climbed up the stage and planned to dive on Starks. When the latter dived, Powerhouse Hobbs shockingly made the save for The Absolute and helped them retain the gold.

Starks and Hobbs were part of Team Taz, which was formed in 2020 and disbanded in 2022 after the latter betrayed The Absolute. The duo then feuded for a few months before completely parting ways.

In an exclusive backstage interview, Powerhouse Hobbs explained why he helped Starks and clearly stated that they aren't friends. The reason he interfered was to hurt Jericho and Guevara.

"What? What? What do you wanna know? You wanna know why I helped Ricky Starks? Well Ricky, Guess what? We're not friends. Tonight wasn't about you and Big Bill. It was about the message Don Callis sent. We executed the hit on Jericho and Sammy. Hey champs, you're welcome," said Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ricky Starks reveals how he feels after being compared to The Rock

Ricky Starks has always been compared with The Rock due to his resemblance with the People's Champion.

While speaking on the PWI podcast, The Absolute discussed how he feels being compared to the Brahma Bull.

“Well, the only thing that bothers me is when people try to say that I’m actually actively copying The Rock with the way I dress and all this other dumb sh--. It does p--- me off because I’ve never gone into wrestling trying to copy The Rock. I’ve never studied The Rock’s promos to do exactly how he does. Everything I do, it comes from my head. It comes from how I feel and how I want to look. So when I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit."

Ricky Starks and Big Bill have been the AEW World Tag Team Champions for more than three months now.

