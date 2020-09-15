Miro explains the story behind his AEW debut "brass ring" promo

AEW wrestler Miro has opened up on the details behind his AEW debut promo on Dynamite last week.

The former WWE Superstar known as Rusev made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite when he was revealed to be Kip Sabian's "best man" ahead of the British wrestler's upcoming marriage to fiancee Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite.

During an interview with Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM, Miro explained why he cut the promo about the "brass ring" and took a moment to vent his frustrations with WWE on AEW Dynamite last week during his debut:

"You get our feelings, over the years and i've always been - if you watch my Miro Twitch, I'm always really positive. I've never, like, talked bad about somebody just because don't stone anybody, 'cause we've all done bad stuff, right? But there's just certain time when you just - you put all your heart and soul into certain things and you just don't feel like it's coming to fruition because of one reason or another. It was just so disheartening over the years, so i had to - and thankful to Chris [Jericho] - I had to - I didn't have to, but i went and saw Chris before that. Because Chris - who's better at promos than Chris Jericho? I told him kinda my idea. He's like, "oh, you should say about the - put the brass ring..." and i'm like, I got - I'm like "Woah. Like, no. Do i ask for permission? Do i ask for forgiveness after?" He's like, "No, dude, you don't have to ask for anything and you just go ahead and do it. It's a good promo." And I was just like so shocked, 'cause i'm so used to a different style. So it was very important for me to say it because i actually meant of these things. Over the years, i've gathered all of these emotions that i needed one little second to express my frustrations for the past 10 years, and now lets move on. Let's forget what we did. Let's forget everything. Now, let's start AEW Dynamite, "The Best Man" Miro, Kip Sabian. Now, let's go ahead and kill whatever we can."

"I needed one little second to express my frustrations for the past 10 years and now let's move on."@ToBeMiro discusses the powerful promo he cut on #AEWDynamite & the guidance he got from @IAmJericho 🔊@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @TheMarkHenry @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1LC9hsQ5zY — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) September 14, 2020

Miro's "cleansing experience" during AEW debut

Continuing to discuss his promo during his AEW debut on Dynamite, host David LaGreca asked Miro if his promo served as a "cleansing experience" to remove any negativity he was holding onto from his WWE career.

Miro agreed with this "cleansing" notion and admitted he has no bad feelings toward WWE and doesn't want to talk about the company anymore:

"Absolutely. I don't want to talk about them anymore. I have no sick feelings, no bad feelings at all. I'm in a great position. Everything is God's work, so it doesn't matter what happened. Everything was meant to be."